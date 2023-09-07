Count Nikolai of Monpezat admits his grandmother Queen Margrethe II of Denmark’s decision to strip him and his siblings of their HRH status is ‘still a touchy subject’ and ‘a bit weird’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Count Nicolas de Monpezat spoke about Queen Margrethe II of Denmark’s decision to strip him and his siblings of their princely titles.

The 24-year-old, who was stripped of his HRH status in January, admitted his paternal grandmother’s shock decision last fall continues to be ‘a touchy subject’ and ‘still a bit bizarre “.

Queen Margrethe’s explosive decision has made headlines around the world and sparked a bitter row within the Danish royal house after her youngest son, Prince Joachim, spoke out against the decision to change the titles of his children.

The monarch later issued an apology and admitted she had ‘underestimated’ the impact of her actions, but said it would ‘take a long time’. She said the decision was intended to allow Nikolai and his siblings to lead normal lives without royal obligations.

In an interview with Australian 9HoneySydney-based Nikolai admitted: “Not that I had any formal responsibilities before, but now anyway I’m officially free of them…I think in the future I’ll be more free , but I’ve never felt limited before.”

Count Nicolas de Monpezat (pictured in Sydney in September 2023) has spoken of Queen Margrethe II of Denmark’s decision to strip him and his siblings of their princely titles

The Earl, seventh in line to the Danish throne and who has quickly established himself as a successful role model, is studying for a semester at the University of Technology in Sydney.

But even though he has left his life in Denmark for the time being, he admitted that Queen Margrethe’s decision was “still a rather delicate subject”.

When asked if he was hurt by the announcement, he told the publication, “I wouldn’t say hurt, and it’s not my intention to stir the situation up in any way.” I think it’s just a little weird though, I still have to get used to it.

He added that while his new title hasn’t changed anything yet, he thinks it “will make a difference” in the future.

Asked about her relationship with her paternal grandmother, the Count, whose mother is Prince Joachim’s first wife, Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, said she was informal and “very normal, very laid back…nice”.

He also insisted he was on good terms with his uncle and aunt, Crown Princess Mary and heir to the Danish throne, Prince Frederik.

Amid the royal title row, Prince Joachim admitted his relationship with his brother Prince Frederik was “complicated”.

It has been a tumultuous year for the Danish royal family after the monarch controversially took HRH titles from Prince Joachim’s children, including Countess Athena, 11, Count Felix, 20, and Count Henrik, 13 years.

The 24-year-old, who was stripped of his HRH status in January, admitted his paternal grandmother’s shock decision last fall continues to be ‘a touchy subject’ and ‘still a bit bizarre “. Pictured are Queen Margrethe of Denmark and Princess Marie, with Prince Joachim and his children on April 30, 2022 in Fredensborg

It has been a tumultuous year for the Danish royal family after the monarch controversially took on the title of Prince Joachim’s eldest son, as well as the prince and princess titles of his youngest children Athena, 11, Prince Felix , 20, and Prince Henrik, 13. (all in picture)

They are now counts and countesses and called Their Excellencies – and in January this year the Danish Royal Family updated their website to show their new status.

The Queen insisted the move would be ‘good for them in their future’ and allow the children – who retained their position in the line of succession – to ‘shape their own lives without being limited by special considerations and duties that a formal mandate affiliation to the Danish royal family implies.

From a title: The four grandchildren who are no longer TRH Nicolas from Denmark, 24 years old: The Copenhagen Business School student and model regularly tops lists of the world’s most eligible singles. He now lives in Sydney but has traveled the world walking for designers in Paris and London. Nikolai also appeared on the cover of Vogue Scandinavia. Felix from Denmark, 20 years old: Following in his brother’s footsteps, Prince Felix also found success as a model and starred in an advertising campaign for Georg Jensen. He had a brief stint at the Royal Danish Military Academy, but quit after two months because “it wasn’t for him”. Henrik, 13, and Athena, 11, from Denmark: Henrik and Athena, the youngest of Prince Joachim’s four children, are the product of his second marriage to Princess Marie.

Shortly after his grandmother decided to strip him and his siblings of their titles “for their own good,” Count Nikolai said he was sad, shocked and confused.

“My whole family and I are of course very sad. We are, as my parents also said, in shock at this decision and the speed with which it was made,” he told Danish newspaper Extrabladet.

“I don’t really understand why it has to be like this,” he told reporters from outside the Copenhagen apartment where he was living with his girlfriend at the time.

Countess Alexandra, mother of Count Nicolas and Count Félix, was also “very sad” and “shocked” by this decision.

“She can’t believe why and why now, because there’s no good reason,” Helle von Wildenrath Løvgreen, Countess Alexandra’s press officer, told CNN.

“Anyway, they would lose their titles if they ever got married. His sons are young men, so maybe they could get married in the near future, so why shouldn’t he wait for that day for the titles to disappear on a happy day?

Prince Joachim told Ekstra Bladet his children were “hurt” by the decision – and claimed he had only had a few days to tell them the news before the announcement was made public.

Prince Joachim, brother of Frederik, Crown Prince of Denmark, is now married to Princess Marie of Denmark.

Speaking during a televised New Year’s address, Queen Margrethe admitted: “That the relationship with Prince Joachim and (his wife) Princess Marie has gone through difficulties pains me.

“Difficulties and disagreements can arise in any family, including mine. The whole country witnessed it.

She added that she was “trusted that the family can approach the new year together with confidence, understanding and renewed courage”.

Prince Joachim, Princess Marie and their two children recently moved to Washington DC, where the prince works as a defense industry attaché at the Danish Embassy after a similar post in Paris.