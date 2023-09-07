MSNBC Host’s ‘Masterclass’ Takedown of Vivek Draws Praise Even From Conservatives

MSNBC

Mehdi Hasan’s tenacious interview with GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, which featured the MSNBC host relentlessly grilling the biotech entrepreneur on Wednesday about his past criticism of former President Donald Trump, has been widely hailed as a “masterclass” by journalists and media critics.

The praise for the unapologetically progressive Hasan has also spanned across the political spectrum, with even some conservatives openly calling for right-wing media to take notes and follow his lead.

During a marathon 25-minute sitdown with Ramaswamy that aired on NBC’s streaming service Peacock, Hasan held the 38-year-old multi-millionaire’s feet to the fire throughout, rarely giving the “anti-woke” culture warrior a chance to deflect and dodge when confronted over his past comments and behavior.

