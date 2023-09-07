DOJ Shouldn’t Explore for Crimes to Indict Hunter Biden

Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Shutterstock

The Justice Department’s announcement that Special Counsel David Weiss intends to indict President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, for gun charges by the end of the month reminds me of the iconic opening to the Star Trek series in which Captain James T. Kirk solemnly intones about the “five-year mission” of the starship Enterprise.

Weiss—originally appointed by former President Donald Trump to be the U.S. Attorney for Delaware—has been investigating Hunter Biden for five years and counting, with no charges and no convictions. The promised indictment appears to be the latest misstep by the U.S. Department of Justice in a case that can only be described now as a debacle.

Only a little more than a month ago, the DOJ and Hunter Biden’s defense team had reached agreements over Biden’s tax issues and his alleged false statement (denying that he was addicted to drugs) on an application to buy a gun. But that deal spectacularly crashed and burned in open court as under questioning by federal district court Judge Maryellen Noreika—who like Special Counsel Weiss was appointed by Trump—as the two parties could not agree whether the plea agreement over taxes and the diversion agreement over the gun charge would protect Biden from any future charges that might arise.

