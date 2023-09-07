US Open’s brutal 93-degree heat is NOT HUMANE, says John McEnroe after semifinalist Daniil Medvedev claimed a player would DIE in sweltering New York conditions

US Open conditions have been absolutely brutal in recent days

And John McEnroe hit it off with the players on Wednesday

John McEnroe has asked the USTA to close the roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium after another sweltering day in New York because he called conditions “unhumane” for players.

With temperatures of 93 degrees Fahrenheit (34 Celsius) on Wednesday, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev struggled in their quarterfinal match, which Medvedev won in straight sets.

And McEnroe thinks something has to change.

“Those poor guys today…looked like they were going to go down,” McEnroe said on the game’s broadcast, according to Larry Brown Sports. “It’s not human in a way.”

‘I’m sorry. Please USTA in the future I seriously think we should close the roof.

Typically, Ashe’s roof closes in rain, but not in extreme heat.

But the latter would be a welcome change for players like Medvedev, who claimed on camera in his last game that a player would “die” under these conditions.

“The only good thing I see in these conditions is that both suffer,” Medvedev said after his win. “Usually nobody suffers, so it’s difficult for both of us. »

The world no. 3 claimed he “couldn’t see the ball” at the end of the first set, which he won 6-4.

“I kind of played with the sensations. I just tried to go, tried to run, tried to catch the balls and (Rublev) did the same.

Medvedev was seen shirtless with a towel over his head between games and also pouring cold water on his head.

Rublev could also be seen collapsing during the match.

McEnroe added on the show that the Open should aim to showcase “the best player in tennis, not a war of attrition.”

Medvedev’s semi-final against world number 1 Carlos Alcaraz on Friday could be a bit of both.