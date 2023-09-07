Thu. Sep 7th, 2023

    News

    Al Pacino’s Girlfriend Wants Physical Custody of Their Son

    Sep 7, 2023 , , , , ,
    Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

    Just three months after Al Pacino and girlfriend Noor Alfallah welcomed their first child together, Alfallah has reportedly filed a petition requesting full custody of their son.

    In her petition, filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court, Alfallah, 29, asks for sole physical custody of 3-month-old Roman. Her filing does, however, indicate that Pacino, 83, should have “reasonable visitation” of their baby and that visitation should be granted “as requested.”

    Alfallah, a producer and USC graduate, also reportedly requested that Pacino have joint legal custody that would allow him to participate in major decisions concerning their son, including education and medical treatment.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

