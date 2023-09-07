Al Pacino’s Girlfriend Wants Physical Custody of Their Son

Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Just three months after Al Pacino and girlfriend Noor Alfallah welcomed their first child together, Alfallah has reportedly filed a petition requesting full custody of their son.

In her petition, filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court, Alfallah, 29, asks for sole physical custody of 3-month-old Roman. Her filing does, however, indicate that Pacino, 83, should have “reasonable visitation” of their baby and that visitation should be granted “as requested.”

Alfallah, a producer and USC graduate, also reportedly requested that Pacino have joint legal custody that would allow him to participate in major decisions concerning their son, including education and medical treatment.

