Kamala insists Joe will WIN in 2024 because there is ‘too much at stake’: VP Harris ignores the dire polls, mounting concerns about Biden’s age and dismisses Trump’s chances

Vice President Kamala Harris has insisted that President Joe Biden will be re-elected next year, arguing in a new interview that there is “too much at stake” and dismissing concerns about his age.

She told CBS News’ Margaret Brennan that while she’s set to become the next commander-in-chief, BIden will “be fine.”

“Yes, I am, if necessary,” Harris said of his run for the presidency, adding, “But Joe Biden will be fine.”

The 58-year-old vice president has repeatedly had to defend the president’s age as both men run for voters for a second term in the White House.

A Wall Street Journal poll revealed that 75% of voters think Biden is too old to be president, compared to just 47% who think the same about Donald Trump.

Although Biden, 80, is only three years older than Trump, 77, there is a 26% margin between those who think Biden is too old and those who think the ex-president is too old to fulfill another mandate.

The poll also showed that only 36 percent of 1,500 voters polled think Biden is mentally fit for office, while 46 percent think Trump is mentally competent for the job.

Harris, meanwhile, also played down fears that Trump would win a second term.

‘We will win the election…we will win the re-election. The stakes are too high and the American people know it,” she said.

The interview will air Sunday on Face the Nation and was conducted during Harris’ trip to Jakarta, Indonesia, where the vice president was attending the ASEAN summit.

Biden announced his candidacy for a second term with Harris in late April – but questions emerged last year about whether the president is too old or too unfit to serve four more years.

Vice President Kamala Harris has had to repeatedly defend her concerns about President Joe Biden’s age as they seek a second term.

There is a 26% negative margin between those who think President Joe Biden, 80, is too old to serve a second term and those who think the 2024 Republican frontrunner and former President Donald Trump, 77, is too old for another chance at the presidency.

Harris also had to defend the 80-year-old president’s cognitive abilities when she gave an interview to The Associated Press during her trip to Indonesia.

‘I see him every day, much of the time we spend together takes place in the Oval Office, where I see his ability to understand problems and solve them in a way no one else can. do, to make smart and important decisions on behalf of the American people, played,” Harris said.

“And so I’m going to tell you that I think the American people ultimately want to know that their president keeps his promises — and that Joe Biden keeps his promises,” she added.

Harris has struggled with low approval ratings and in late June, NBC found she had hit a record low approval rating among vice presidents since the network’s poll began.

Only 32 percent of registered voters approved of it.

That, coupled with Biden’s age issues, has made Harris a bogeyman for Republican presidential candidates, some of whom have warned voters that a vote for Biden could be a vote to put Harris in the Oval Office. .

Nikki Haley, in particular, said she would run against Harris. Haley, 51, leads attacks on Biden’s age, saying the 80-year-old president is out of shape and won’t stay alive until 2028.

“We cannot have Kamala Harris as president. We can’t take any chances,” Haley said on Fox Business’ Sunday Morning Futures show in late August. suburban women, Hispanics and the Asian community.”

“We have to make sure we win because the idea of ​​Kamala Harris being president should send chills down the spine of every American,” Haley added.

A new CNN poll shows Biden behind Trump, Pence, Scott, Ramaswamy, Christie and Haley, and tied with DeSantis.

The former South Carolina governor suggested earlier this year that there should be an age limit on who can run for the White House, suggesting 75 would be a good upper limit.

The strategy could work. Haley Biden in a new poll on the 2024 presidential race – by six points.

In a new CNN/SSRS poll released Thursday, Biden Biden trails Trump, the G.O.P. favorite, 47 to 46.

But Haley leads Biden 49 to 45 percent.