Thu. Sep 7th, 2023

    News

    FBI Has Major Lead in Tracking Down Bomb Threat Hoaxer

    By

    Sep 7, 2023 , , ,
    FBI Has Major Lead in Tracking Down Bomb Threat Hoaxer

    Stephanie Keith

    FBI agents investigating a series of anonymous bomb threats sent to individuals, schools, and businesses across the country over the last six months believe the emails may originate in Africa, according to a police detective briefed on the case.

    Detective Robert Onishi, of the Renton Police Department in Washington, is the lead investigator on an emailed threat that claimed bombs had been placed at the Brewmaster’s Taproom, a local Renton business, and the owner’s home, on Aug. 12. That threat led to the business being forced to cancel a planned Drag Queen Story Hour. Threats were also sent the same day to other businesses, including a boutique in Peekskill, New York.

    Onishi was briefed by a local FBI agent on the ongoing investigation into the threats, he says. He was told the communications have been traced back to an IP address registered with AFRINIC, the regional internet registry for Africa. The feds have also identified the type of phone the emails are being sent from, an Android device that is mainly marketed in Africa and Southeast Asia, Onishi said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Sudanese leader’s diplomatic tour renews hopes for a peace deal

    Sep 7, 2023
    News

    US Justice Department Says New Jersey Failed Veterans In State-Run Homes During COVID-19

    Sep 7, 2023
    News

    Dramatic moment hero North Carolina cop Corey Brooks pulls unconscious man from burning truck just seconds before it EXPLODED

    Sep 7, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Sudanese leader’s diplomatic tour renews hopes for a peace deal

    Sep 7, 2023
    News

    US Justice Department Says New Jersey Failed Veterans In State-Run Homes During COVID-19

    Sep 7, 2023
    News

    Dramatic moment hero North Carolina cop Corey Brooks pulls unconscious man from burning truck just seconds before it EXPLODED

    Sep 7, 2023
    News

    Karlie Kloss pairs her white tennis attire with heavy-handed makeup to watch the US Open in New York with husband Joshua Kushner

    Sep 7, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy