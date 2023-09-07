‘Lubo’ Proves Franz Rogowski Is Cinema’s Next Great Lead Actor

Courtesy of Venice Film Festival

VENICE, Italy—Lubo builds a sweeping story of loss and trauma out of the real-life scandal of the abduction of thousands of children from Yenish traveler communities in Switzerland. Though this shocking practice took place for nearly 50 years from the 1920s onwards, the new film by Giorgio Diritti focuses on the second World War and its immediate aftermath, by telling the story of an itinerant performer whose children are stolen away from him when he is drafted for military service in 1939. What follows is the tale of a man utterly broken and irrevocably changed by his circumstances, who searches for his children under an assumed identity and integrates the upper echelons of Swiss society off the back of stolen property.

Lubo, which premiered Thursday at the Venice Film Festival, is built around another magnetic central performance by Franz Rogowski (Passages) in the title role. He portrays his character, named Lubo, as a gracious, impish kind of live-wire—a man whose love of performing is coded into his DNA. Rogowski is a highly physical actor, so he grounds Lubo in a whole register of performance, showing us somebody who is musical, a shapeshifter, and can captivate spectators. Once forcibly enrolled in Switzerland’s military—and discovering the loss of his wife and children—Lubo is brought crashing to earth. Rogowski shows the impact of that betrayal in body language that has been extinguished somehow; a dimming of the light behind his eyes. Yet vestiges of his former character remain, in muscle memory of dancing, clowning ,or playing the accordion: lovely scenes of Lubo artlessly playing with a marble ball, or skimming stones on a lake, briefly reveal the carefree man of earlier times.

In later stages of the film, Lubo (going under the guise of Bruno Reiter, a Jewish man whose identity and property he has stolen in a truly shocking scene, filmed soberly by Diritti, at a remove from the action) will use his skill for performance to manipulate various high society women, either out of an obscure sense of revenge or to get him closer to investigating his children’s disappearance. All of this is so well rendered by Rogowski, who on top of all the role demands of him, is required to speak Yenish, Italian, French, and his native German. His performance even extends to driving a car: Lubo has only ever driven a horse and cart, and has to teach himself to drive. He has been told that the gears are trotting, cantering, and galloping; that the brake is the reins and the accelerator the whip. He judders along uncertainly, lurching in fits and starts; later, when Lubo is a man of money, a Don Juan of polite society, his driving turns smoother, but you can still, I think, detect the hours of practice and see someone taking on a role.

