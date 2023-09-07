Karlie Kloss pairs her white tennis attire with heavy-handed makeup to watch the US Open in New York with husband Joshua Kushner

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Karlie Kloss and her billionaire husband Joshua Kushner attended the 143rd US Open Tennis Championships Wednesday, held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City’s Queens borough.

The 31-year-old global ambassador for Estée Lauder seemed to have been a little heavy-handed with her bronzer, concealer, blush, dark brows and vampy lipstick for a sporting event.

Karlie has previously enlisted the talent of makeup maestros like Hung Vanngo, Katie Jane Hughes, Soo Park, Kate Synnott, Nikki Wolff and Daniela Gozlan.

Kloss – who styled her brunette locks in a ponytail – flaunted a hint of cleavage in a chic, white strapless jumpsuit amid the humid 30-degree summer heat in the Big Apple.

Meanwhile, for the tennis tournament, the 38-year-old founder of Thrive Capital wore a black US Open baseball cap and matching vest over a white T-shirt.

Joshua and the Chicago-born, St. Louis-raised beauty — who began dating in 2012 — celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary on Oct. 18.

Four players Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, Daniil Medvedev and Madison Keys had victories on Wednesday that will take them to the semifinals and closer to the $65 million prize pool.

The Kushners were joined at the US Open by a bevy of friends sitting next to and behind them in the VIP box.

It’s been seven years since Karlie attended the US Open with her brother-in-law Jared Kushner and sister-in-law Ivanka Trump, former senior White House advisers to twice-imposed and four-time indicted President Donald Trump.

Kloss — a proud registered Democrat — partnered with Paid Leave for All in May to help pass the United States’ first-ever national paid family leave policy.

“The fact that there is no policy protecting women or those who are giving birth going through this period is something that is truly devastating in this country. Now is the time to really bring this to the attention. This is something everyone should care about,” says the Society Management model Glamor in June.

“At Kode With Klossy, we have a 12-week paid leave policy, which is better than some places to work and not as good as others. But at least it’s something.’

Karlie and her New Jersey-born husband were missing two-year-old son Levi Joseph Kushner and seven-week-old son Elijah Jude Kushner on Wednesday.

Kloss’s 17-year modeling career originally began when she was discovered in 2006 at a local charity fashion show.

