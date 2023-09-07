Dramatic moment hero North Carolina cop Corey Brooks pulls unconscious man from burning truck just seconds before it EXPLODED

Salisbury Police Service Lt. Corey Brooks rescued the unconscious driver

This is the incredible moment a North Carolina police officer rescued an unconscious driver moments before his tractor-trailer exploded.

On August 8, Lt. Corey Brooks was responding to another incident when he saw the truck crash into the retaining wall of I-85.

He immediately sprang into action and rushed to the vehicle where he found the driver, Michael Williams, unconscious.

The rescue turned into a race against time as a line of flames ignited in front of the crash.

Body camera footage shows Lt. Brooks telling the driver, “Hey sir, you need to get out of the truck” – before unbuckling his seatbelt and getting him out.

“That truck could leave at any time and I thought I was either going to die here with it or I was going to get it out of here,” Lt. Brooks later said. WSOC.

With over 24 years of service, hero cop Lt. Corey Brooks rescued the unconscious driver without hesitation.

Once he realized the driver was unresponsive, Lt. Brooks proceeded to unbuckle the driver and pull him out of the truck cab.

“It took all my strength to get him out of there because I knew it was just him and me. We were going to do it together,” he added.

Once out of the cab of the truck, Lt. Brooks is heard asking for help pulling the driver.

An unidentified woman appeared and helped the officer get the driver to safety on the other side of the road.

“I wish I knew who she was, but she was like an angel; she appeared out of nowhere and she helped me get him across the road,” the officer said.

Just seconds after crossing the two lanes, the truck’s cab caught fire.

The driver finally regained consciousness when firefighters and paramedics arrived on the scene.

At a meeting of Salisbury City Council on Tuesday, Lt Brooks was officially recognized for his heroic actions.

“Over 25 years, this is probably one of the scariest nights of my career,” the officer said at the reunion.

The hero cop received an act of bravery for saving the life of the truck driver.

The officer struggled at first, but managed to pull the truck driver out of the crash just seconds before the truck cab caught fire.

A passerby intervened to help the police officer cross the driver on two lanes to bring him to safety on the other side of the road.

The tractor-trailer caught fire seconds after Lt. Brooks rescued the unconscious driver.

When presenting the award, Salisbury Police Chief Patrick Smith said: “I am proud to work alongside Lt. Brooks and his courageous act is not enough to describe the character he represents.”

With over 24 years of law enforcement experience, Lt. Brooks has received numerous awards for his service.

Lt. Brooks said Williams contacted him and thanked him for saving his life, saying, “He’s a friend I’m going to have for the rest of my life.”