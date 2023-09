General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the de facto ruler of Sudan, arrived in Qatar Thursday on an official visit to discuss the ongoing crisis in his country. The trip, which comes after similar visits to Egypt and South Sudan in recent days, has prompted speculation that he is willing to seek a negotiated solution to the war that has been raging since April 15 between the Sudanese military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

