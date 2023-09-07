‘The View’ Urges Biden to ‘Go Low’ and ‘Trash’ GOP to Boost Sagging Poll Numbers

ABC News

Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin, two of The View’s most outspoken liberals, advised President Joe Biden on Thursday to publicly “trash” Republicans “like we do” in order to boost his plummeting poll numbers.

“It’s time for the Democrats to go low,” Behar said, rejecting former First Lady Michelle Obama’s famous catchphrase to “go high” when conservatives “go low.”

Fourteen months ahead of next year’s presidential election, a new CNN poll finds that only 39 percent of American voters approve of the job the president is doing. Additionally, despite Donald Trump currently facing 91 criminal charges across four separate cases, Biden is in a statistical tie with the twice-impeached ex-president. The survey also finds serious public concerns about Biden’s age and cognitive fitness, with only 26 percent of respondents saying he has the stamina and sharpness to lead the nation.

