    Judge Puts Masterson Away for 30 Years: ‘You Are Not the Victim Here’

    Actor and scientologist Danny Masterson will spend the next 30 years behind bars, following a conviction for raping two women at his Hollywood Hills home.

    A jury of five men and seven women found Masterson, 37, guilty on two rape counts on May 31 after eight days of deliberations. He had faced a third rape count for allegedly assaulting a longtime girlfriend, but the jury was deadlocked on that charge. He was sentenced to 15 years for each conviction, to be served consecutively.

    Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo handed down the sentence Thursday after hearing victim impact statements from a pair of victims who shared harrowing memories of what they endured.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

