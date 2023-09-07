Holly Ramsay follows in fiery dad Gordon’s footsteps by launching a new career as a TikTok chef – despite admitting ‘I can’t cook, but I can put things on the table’

<!–

For decades she has watched her father cook on television, and now Holly Ramsay is following in her father’s footsteps and launching herself as a high profile chef.

But instead of appearing on mainstream television, the 23-year-old will instead show off her culinary delights on TikTok.

Ramsay shared her plans for a series called Trying This Cooking Thing with her 3,000 followers on the social media platform on Wednesday.

In the first video, a puzzled Ramsay slowly deciphers how she makes focaccia bread from a recipe she read from her laptop – which is very different from her father’s attitude in the kitchen.

In another video, she goes into detail about making bruschetta and admits, “It’s no secret I can’t cook, but I can put things on the table nicely.”

She wrote, “I can’t go a day without eating this on toast. It must be Gail’s seeded sourdough from the bakery.’

The eldest of Ramsay’s five children, her official job title is ‘Model and Influencer’ with her TikTok account dedicated to sharing her expensive outfits and flashy vacations to New York and South Korea.

It comes after her boyfriend, Olympic gold medalist Adam Peaty, had an altercation with Team GB teammate Luke Greenbank during a training camp last week.

The 28-year-old needed stitches for a cut above his left eye after punching Greenbank on the buttocks and making a “cocky joke” about his girlfriend.

Rumor has it that Peaty and Ramsay have been seeing each other since November and met on the set of Strictly when her younger sister Tilly, 21, appeared on the show in 2021.

TV presenter and influencer Tilly also followed in her father’s footsteps and took up cooking, but in a more professional way than her older sister.

The 21-year-old has 1 million Instagram followers and has become deeply involved in her father’s cooking school, the Gordon Ramsay Academy, where he teaches classes such as how to make overnight oats.

Kids of celebrities focusing on cooking on social media is a path that is much traveled by the likes of Brooklyn Beckham.

After trying his hand at photography, the 24-year-old began sharing cooking lessons on his social media pages.

But the business venture was not well received and his videos have become the subject of much ridicule on the Internet, with many people labeling them “boring” and “pointless.”

The Brooklyn mockery began in 2021 when he went on the Today show to promote his videos by cooking an all-English sandwich — a recipe his “grandmother taught him” — that didn’t look appetizing.