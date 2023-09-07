Delighted Metallica fans go gaga over DOG who escaped from her yard and ended up at the heavy-metal band’s LA concert

Storm the Husky was pictured alone attending a Metallica concert in Los Angeles

Spectators on the #M72LA tour took the now-viral photo of Storm

The dog has since been reunited with its owner after ‘escaped from his garden’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A dog who snuck out of his yard to go alone to a Metallica concert has gone viral.

The heavy metal band played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Aug. 25 and seemed to be gaining a new four-legged fan.

During this gig, Storm the husky was spotted casually sitting down and mMetal enthusiasts were quick to capture the hilarious moment and post it on social media.

Metallica himself even joked in his Facebook post: “She had a great time listening to her favorite songs including Barx Æterna, Master of Puppies and The Mailman That Never Comes.”

Storm the husky (pictured) who snuck out of his garden to go alone to a Metallica concert has gone viral

The heavy metal band played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Aug. 25 and seemed to be gaining a new four-legged fan.

After the show, the Animal Hope & Wellness Foundation posted a photo of Storm, where her owner Arizbeth Hurtado saw her and picked up her adventurous dog.

In their post, Metallica revealed that Storm was “safely reunited with his real family the next day.”

They added: “And in case you were wondering, no. You definitely shouldn’t bring your four-legged friends to the (show). But this dog really had his day.

Owner Arizbeth explained that Storm “ran away from her yard.”

After bringing her dog home, she posted a healthy photo of the two lying down and blowing Storm a kiss.

“Our baby is home and safe!!! Thanks guys,” the owner wrote.

Arizbeth reposted the viral articles about her pup and wrote, “She’s all famous and shit,” along with a laughing emoji.

The Animal Hope & Wellness Foundation also reassured people that Storm was “cared for and loved.”

Metallica even joked in her Facebook post, “She had a great time listening to her favorite songs including Barx Æterna, Master of Puppies and The Mailman That Never Comes.”

The next day, owner Arizbeth Hurtado picked up her dog and explained that Storm had “escaped from her garden”.

Dog lovers joined in the conversation on social media and were impressed with Storm’s musical good taste.

“Thank you to everyone who helped share the post. Glad the dog found its way home,” they wrote in their post.

Metallica also commented on the dog’s return, writing, “We’re thrilled our newest fan has made it home safe and sound!”

Arizbeth reposted the viral articles about her pup and wrote, “She’s all famous and shit,” along with a laughing emoji

“Hope she enjoyed the show,” the band added with a rock symbol and black heart emoji.

Dog lovers joined in the conversation on social media and were impressed with Storm’s musical good taste.

One person wrote, “I bet she screeched her tail on Of Wolf and Man,” alongside a smiling emoji wearing sunglasses.

Another added: “Storm knew greatness when she heard it! Dogs are good at detecting great people.

“The fact that she enjoyed the concert made her a legend! Rock on Storm! »

A third chimed in: “This is so epic!! You can tell she takes it all in and has fun. Everyone loves Metallica.

One commenter gave some advice for future pets, writing, “Can you put a collar with ID tags on (her) ((her) name and your contact number) ASAP if he Please !!

“He will surely escape again and it will be much easier to find him. You are very lucky that she survived unscathed and returned home safe and sound.