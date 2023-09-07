BREAKING: ‘That ‘70s Show’ Actor Danny Masterson Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison For Rapes

CALIFORNIA – On Thursday, former “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson received a prison sentence of 30 years to life for the rape of two women over two decades ago at his home in the Hollywood Hills.

Masterson, 47, was handed the sentence after being found guilty four months ago on two out of the three rape charges brought against him during his retrial in Los Angeles.

The sitcom actor, who chose not to testify in either of his trials, has consistently maintained his innocence regarding the allegations of sexual assault made by the women. The charges against Masterson pertained to incidents that occurred between 2001 and 2003, with the victims identified as Jane Doe #1, Jane Doe #2, and Jane Doe #3.

Masterson’s initial trial resulted in a mistrial in November 2022, with jurors leaning toward an acquittal. However, in his second trial, he was convicted of the rape of Jane Doe #1 and Jane Doe #2 but was not found guilty of the charges related to Jane Doe #3.

All three accusers were formerly associated with the Church of Scientology, of which Masterson is still a member. Both trials drew significant attention to the controversial church, with the women alleging attempts to conceal the accusations.

