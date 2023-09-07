Hurricane Lee Expected To Be “Extremely Dangerous” By Friday

Meteorologists are forecasting the strengthening of Hurricane Lee, which is presently roaring in the Atlantic. They anticipate it will transform into a major hurricane by Thursday and ultimately reach Category 4 status.

Lee’s transformation from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane occurred on Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center issued a warning that the storm system was set to undergo “rapid intensification” on Thursday, signifying a surge of maximum winds by 35 mph or more in under 24 hours. Initially projected to develop into an “extremely dangerous major hurricane” by early Friday, the latest advisory at 11 a.m. clarified that it would attain major hurricane status later on Thursday.

A “major hurricane” is classified as a storm of Category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

As of 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, Lee was churning approximately 870 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, boasting maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast indicates that Lee is on a trajectory to evolve into a potent Category 4 hurricane, with the potential for winds reaching speeds of up to 155 mph, all thanks to the warm waters of the ocean that are fueling its growth. While there is currently no direct threat of landfall, the weather service has cautioned that the storm will generate substantial swells expected to reach the Lesser Antilles by Friday, followed by potential impacts on the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico over the weekend.

