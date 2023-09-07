There Is No Better Transition Buy Than a Versatile Cashmere Mock-neck Mini Sweater Dress for $99

Photo Illustration: Scouted/The Daily Beast/Quince

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Many of us have been wearing cozy clothes for almost two years, with just the occasional switch to a nice top for Zoom meetings. But now that it looks like at least some time in the workplace could be required, we need more of the always-in-demand, warm, comfy staple that can also pass for professional. Lucky for us, the Mongolian Cashmere Textured Sweater Dress from Quince is not only perfect, but it’s also currently priced at half of what you’d normally pay elsewhere.

Traditionally $195, you can get this mega-versatile luxuriously soft sweater dress for under $100. It is constructed from 100% cashmere, but not just any cashmere. This is a rare Grade A Mongolian cashmere with an extra-long fiber length from Hircus goats found in Inner Mongolia. The thickness is a very high-quality 15.1 microns, but though the fabric feels substantial, it drapes down the entire body just like silk.

Read more at The Daily Beast.