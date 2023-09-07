Jurors Convict Trump Loyalist Peter Navarro After Just 4 Hours

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

A federal jury on Thursday dropped the ax on Peter Navarro, finding the ex-Donald Trump adviser and MAGA loyalist guilty on a pair of contempt of Congress charges after just four hours of deliberations. He’s now staring down a sentence of up to two years behind bars.

Navarro, who gained notoriety for the extreme efforts he made to try to overturn the 2020 election, was busted for ignoring a subpoena to hand over documents and testify for the House’s Jan. 6 committee.

Navarro, 74, long insisted that he wasn’t legally obligated to testify in front of Congress or provide documents requested by the feds because Trump, who was no longer president, had granted him executive privilege. Judge Amit P. Mehta shot that argument down in a pretrial hearing last week, however, leaving Navarro’s defense team grasping at straws as they tried to justify his failure to appear for a deposition.

Read more at The Daily Beast.