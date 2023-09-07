Fugitive killer Danelo Cavalcante who escaped prison in Pennsylvania was spotted HOURS ago inside cops’ 10-mile ‘secure’ perimeter – as it’s revealed his victim’s family are barricaded in their home with 24-hour protection

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A murderer who escaped from prison eight days ago remains at large – after police, who are conducting a desperate manhunt, said he was spotted in Philadelphia four hours ago.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, escaped Thursday morning from Chester County maximum security prison in Philadelphia, sparking an extensive search involving multiple agencies.

Thursday afternoon, the Brazilian Cavalcante is still on the run. The criminal scaled the wall of the exercise yard and made his way over two fences crowned with barbed wire.

He was just serving two weeks in a life sentence when he managed to escape.

The last potential sighting of Cavalcante was shortly before noon on Thursday near Longwood Gardens, police said at a news conference today.

The family of his murder victim are currently locked up in their home and have 24-hour police protection.

The Brazilian criminal scaled the wall of the exercise yard and made his way over two chain-link fences, while a basketball game was taking place.

Lt. Col. George Bivens (center) provides an update on the missing fugitive on Thursday.

Lt. Col. George Bivens said the escapee was still within the 10-mile police perimeter, which is “secure”. The cops use tracker dogs, which come from “a number of agencies.”

Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan, who is the prosecutor who put Cavalcante behind bars earlier this year, said Thursday, “We are all devastated. We are all concerned.

She revealed that the Cavalcante victim’s family are currently barricaded behind the gates of their home and now have 24-hour police protection.

DA Ryan has also confirmed that when found and returned to custody, the killer will not be returning to Chester County Jail.

She said he would likely be transferred to a state correctional facility after being charged with a felony escape from prison.

There is a reward of up to $20,000 for finding the killer.

The current search boundary includes the westernmost portions of Delaware County bounded by Route 926 to the north, Route 52 to the west, and extends just across Brandywine Creek and to Chadds Ford. to the East.

Débora Brandao (pictured) was stabbed to death in April 2021 by Danelo Cavalcante, who feared turning him over to the police because she knew he had murdered someone in Brazil. His family currently has 24-hour police protection.

Police released dramatic footage from a security camera showing the inmate climbing a wall horizontally while his fellow students played a basketball game in the yard.

Prison warden Howard Holland admitted it took law enforcement over an hour to be alerted to the fugitive’s presence, and the tower guard on duty failed to spot it.

Since his escape from prison, the convict has been spotted six times in the surrounding towns. A man found him stealing fruit from his kitchen before fleeing.

Holland confirmed Cavalcante was in the exercise yard from 8:33 a.m., with footage showing him running away at 8:51 a.m.

The escape was not spotted until 9.45am when officers on his block realized he was not there and at 9.50am the prison was locked.

Prison guards alerted 911 that Cavalcante had escaped at 10:01 a.m. following a prison-wide count and search for the offender.

Holland promised the facility would invest in improved security measures following the two escapes in four months.

He said: “We know the gravity of the situation. We are developing proposals that would completely close all outdoor practice yards.

“Cavalcante had to battle barbed wire before getting to the roof, which Bolte didn’t have.

“Once additional cables were added after Bolte’s escape, security advisers determined that this was sufficient.

“While we believe the security measures we had in place were sufficient, they proved otherwise and we will act quickly to strengthen our security measures.”

Pennsylvania State Police said it was ‘not shocking’ that Cavalcante slipped through the perimeter set up after his escape, saying it was a ‘large dark area “.

“Obviously I wish we could capture him without him crossing that perimeter, but that’s not shocking either,” Lt. Col. George Bivens said. “It’s dark, it’s a huge area. I don’t want to apologize, it’s difficult ground.

It is feared that this type of research could take months and that people would pass a few feet away from him without realizing it, if he lay down.

Bivens said: “I don’t think he has any more ability than we initially gave him credit for, I think it’s a very difficult area.

Pictured is Cavalcante in the Longwood Gardens area, heading north at 8:21 p.m. and south at the same location at 9:33 p.m.

Cops released this photo Thursday of Cavalcante walking down a road in Pocopson Township, about three miles from the jail.

“We’ve done searches like this in the past…some take hours, some days, some months.”

Former FBI agent Scott Duffy said Fox29: ‘For someone to lay low, someone could easily pass by and be within a few feet of him.’

Since fleeing jail last week, Cavalcante has been spotted in the Pocopson Township search area several times – but police have failed to catch him.

Cavalcante was last spotted by cops Tuesday night in a cove near a property, but fled when cops were called.

Pennsylvania State Police described it as “extremely dangerous” and “desperate not to get caught”, while warning residents to stay on high alert with their doors locked.

Bevins confirmed that the FBI has now joined the manhunt for the convicted killer.

Police believe he was wearing prison-issued pants and shorts when he escaped on August 31.

He was spotted by a state trooper on Sunday afternoon, who pursued him but eventually lost him.

Cavalcante was also seen Friday at a home in Pocopson Township, where he “turned on the lights” at the owner’s house before stealing groceries.

Ryan Drummond claims he saw Cavalcante inside his house on Friday night flipping the switch repeatedly after hearing a “rustling” sound downstairs.

He told ABC6: “What I decided to do was hit the switch three, four or five times, take a break, and then he flipped a switch from the ground floor. pavement. It was time to say, “Oh my God, that guy is over there.

“I saw him come out of the kitchen through our living room, open that door and (and) walk out.” He was wearing a white shirt and a bag.

“Peaches, apples, snow peas were missing. We have a bunch of small steak knives and he could have taken one.