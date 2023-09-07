Hollyoaks’ Stephanie Waring, 45, flaunts her stunning figure in a slew of skimpy bikinis on a sun-soaked Spanish getaway

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Hollyoaks’ Stephanie provided a slew of sizzling photos as she donned a selection of skimpy swimwear during her Spanish getaway this week.

The actress, 45, looked sensational as she modeled a petite tan two-piece that left little to the imagination.

Showing off her age-defying figure in the snaps, Stephanie pouted playfully at the camera.

The stunner then donned a stylish blue bikini to cool off from the scorching sun in the hotel pool.

Steph has played Cindy Cunningham on the Channel; 4 soap opera for 27 years, a role that has earned her numerous Best Actress nominations

Stunning: Stephanie from Hollyoaks provided a slew of sizzling photos as she donned a selection of skimpy swimwear during her Spanish getaway this week

Relaxing by the pool: The actress, 45, looked sensational as she modeled looks that left little to the imagination

She captioned the latest footage: ‘Don’t be Jel… it was a bit cloudy yesterday. Bikini No. 2’.

In another, she wrote to her more than 200,000 followers: “Another day, another bikini. The sun has my heart.’

It comes after Stephanie revealed earlier this year how she “screamed and begged” for help after being diagnosed with perimenopause.

The soap star had such a hard time as her body made the transition to menopause that she “couldn’t handle it” and believed death would be the only way to ease her pain.

Stephanie — who has children Mia, 17, and Lexi, 12, with former partner Dan Hooper, but is now engaged to Tom Brookes — said she “cried all the time.”

She said The sun: “I cried all the time. One day I came home and my partner was gone and my children were with their father.

“I remember lying on the bathroom floor screaming and begging someone to help me. The doctors said there was nothing they could do at that point and I couldn’t take it anymore.

Chic: Stephanie lay back in this sexy black bikini with a gold metal detail on the straps

Candid: It comes after Stephanie revealed she was ‘screaming and begging’ for help after being diagnosed with perimenopause

“I didn’t want to hurt myself, but I remember thinking that not being here would be the only way to make it stop.”

She added that her symptoms started around the time she started a new relationship and explained that while it should have been a “very happy time” for her, she ended up losing sleep over her health for almost a year before she sought medical help.

Stephanie said she would be awake until about 3 a.m. every night, leading to “brain fog” and exhaustion, as well as her vision “starting to disappear.”

She was given a number of options, including HRT, but ultimately opted for a Mirena coil.

The coil releases progesterone and an estrogen gel after being applied to the skin.

Family: The star – who has children Mia, 17, and Lexi, 12, with former partner Dan Hooper, but is now engaged to Tom Brookes – said she was ‘crying all the time’

She went on to share that after giving birth, she found her anxiety “going through the roof” and wondered how her new partner could put up with her because of her “explosive” behavior.

The star then began to experience an itchy sensation all over her skin, as if bugs were crawling all over her. It was diagnosed as ‘debilitating’ itching.

After she had a breakdown on the set of the Channel 4 soap, bosses referred Stephanie to a specialist who found out exactly what the problem was.

It was discovered that her hormone levels were wrong, which in turn led to her difficult symptoms.