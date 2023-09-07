Daring Rescue: NC Officer Pulls Trucker From Tractor-Trailer Before Explosion

HERO ALERT: Police Officer Pulls Unconscious Trucker Out Of 18-Wheeler Moments Before Explosion

SALISBURY, N.C. (11 Alive) — A Salisbury police officer is being praised for his heroic actions after he rescued a FedEx driver from a burning truck on Interstate 85. Lt. Corey Brooks was responding to another call on Aug. 8 when he saw a tractor-trailer crash into the barrier on I-85. Body camera video released by the Salisbury Police Department shows the moment Brooks saw what happened and his instant response. Brooks immediately took off running toward the truck.

