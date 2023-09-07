Thu. Sep 7th, 2023

    News

    Daring Rescue: NC Officer Pulls Trucker From Tractor-Trailer Before Explosion

    By

    Sep 7, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Daring Rescue: NC Officer Pulls Trucker From Tractor-Trailer Before Explosion

    HERO ALERT: Police Officer Pulls Unconscious Trucker Out Of 18-Wheeler Moments Before Explosion

    SALISBURY, N.C. (11 Alive) — A Salisbury police officer is being praised for his heroic actions after he rescued a FedEx driver from a burning truck on Interstate 85. Lt. Corey Brooks was responding to another call on Aug. 8 when he saw a tractor-trailer crash into the barrier on I-85. Body camera video released by the Salisbury Police Department shows the moment Brooks saw what happened and his instant response. Brooks immediately took off running toward the truck.

    Read the full story from 11 Alive here.

    The post Daring Rescue: NC Officer Pulls Trucker From Tractor-Trailer Before Explosion appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Christian School Teacher Accused of Sex Crimes With Teen Students

    Sep 7, 2023
    News

    Hollyoaks’ Stephanie Waring, 45, flaunts her stunning figure in a slew of skimpy bikinis on a sun-soaked Spanish getaway

    Sep 7, 2023
    News

    Fugitive killer Danelo Cavalcante who escaped prison in Pennsylvania was spotted HOURS ago inside cops’ 10-mile ‘secure’ perimeter – as it’s revealed his victim’s family are barricaded in their home with 24-hour protection

    Sep 7, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Christian School Teacher Accused of Sex Crimes With Teen Students

    Sep 7, 2023
    News

    Daring Rescue: NC Officer Pulls Trucker From Tractor-Trailer Before Explosion

    Sep 7, 2023
    News

    Hollyoaks’ Stephanie Waring, 45, flaunts her stunning figure in a slew of skimpy bikinis on a sun-soaked Spanish getaway

    Sep 7, 2023
    News

    Fugitive killer Danelo Cavalcante who escaped prison in Pennsylvania was spotted HOURS ago inside cops’ 10-mile ‘secure’ perimeter – as it’s revealed his victim’s family are barricaded in their home with 24-hour protection

    Sep 7, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy