Christian School Teacher Accused of Sex Crimes With Teen Students

‘Home of the Cougars’: Married Mom-of-3 Christian School Teacher Busted for Sexually Assaulting Two Boys

An Alabama math teacher from Crenshaw Christian Academy, Chrystal Frost, has been accused of engaging in sexual activities with two of her teenage students. The incidents came to light after explicit photos were exchanged with one student on Snapchat, prompting her resignation.

Frost allegedly sent inappropriate photos to students and admitted to sharing one with cheerleaders as a joke. After an anonymous tip revealed a student possessing an explicit photo of the teacher, school administrators confronted Frost, leading to her resignation on August 24. The school reported the incident to the Luverne Police Department, which initiated an investigation.

When confronted by school officials, Frost allegedly “admitted to a different photo she sent to the cheerleaders where she pulled her Nike shorts up high allowing her butt cheeks to show, took the picture and sent it as a joke.”

One student disclosed that he and Frost had been intimate on multiple occasions on his family’s property.

Fox Digital reported: On another occasion, when he went to feed the dogs as part of his chores, she met him and “performed oral sex on him” in a car. The student said he put an end to the disturbing relationship in early summer.

Police tracked down a second teenager, a 16-year-old student identified as AP, who was Frost’s student the prior school year. Frost allegedly used the same tactics to prey on him After he started homeschooling, Frost allegedly sent him a photo of her breasts before asking if he knew a place to have sex, the police report said.

The two met on a farm only once, where they allegedly had oral sex and intercourse. “The teacher made no conversations with him from arrival to ending of the sexual contact,” the report said. After the encounter, Frost allegedly sent two more lascivious photos and then blocked him from Snapchat.

Another student, who was Frost’s former student, reported similar experiences.

Frost now faces charges including traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child, two counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act, and two counts of a school employee distributing obscene material to a student.

