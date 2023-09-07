The World of Hyatt Business Card’s new offer could get you 2 free nights at luxury hotels that cost upwards of $2,000 per night

Our experts answer readers’ credit card questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess credit cards). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

The intro bonus could get you up to two nights at the Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme, pictured.

Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme

The World of Hyatt Business Credit Card – Product Name Only is offering a new, higher welcome bonus.

You can earn World of Hyatt Business Credit Card – Intro Bonus.

The bonus could get you up to two free nights at Hyatt’s most expensive, luxurious properties.

If you’re a fan of Hyatt hotels and you have a small business or side gig, the World of Hyatt Business Credit Card – Product Name Only could be a smart addition to your wallet. Cardholders get complimentary Hyatt Discoverist elite status, up to $100 in Hyatt statement credits each year, and 4 points per dollar on Hyatt purchases.

Like all of the best hotel credit cards, the World of Hyatt Business Credit Card – Product Name Only also offers a welcome bonus to new cardholders who meet a minimum spending requirement in a specified period of time — and the promotion just got an update which can earn you 15,000 additional points. This is enough to book some incredible stays for free.

Earn up to 75,000 points with the new Hyatt Business Card offer

Previously, the World of Hyatt Business Credit Card – Product Name Only had a welcome bonus of 60,000 points after new cardholders spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. But the offer is adding another spending tier, so now you can earn World of Hyatt Business Credit Card – Intro Bonus.

Based on our points and miles valuations, you can expect to get an average of 1.5 cents in value out of every World of Hyatt point. So if you meet the second spending tier to earn the additional 15,000 points, you’re looking at an extra $225 in value.

You can get even more value out of those extra points depending on where you book. According to the World of Hyatt award chart, 15,000 points is enough for a free night at a Category 4 Hyatt property. This category includes options like the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego, which is currently charging $238 and up for a night in September, and the Wilder Townhouse in Dublin, with rates around $400 per night in September.

Even better, Hyatt’s most expensive (Category 8) properties start at 35,000 points per night, so you could get two free nights at a luxury property like the Alila Ventana Big Sur or the Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme, where rates start north of $2,000 per night. I’ve been lucky enough to stay at both of these properties on points, and they did not disappoint!

Other Hyatt Business Card benefits

Beyond the ability to earn Hyatt points on all your purchases, the card offers some features that can save you money and get you extra perks at Hyatt hotels:

Automatic Hyatt Discoverist status — This gets you 10% more points on paid Hyatt stays, late checkout, premium internet, and preferred rooms. And since this is a business credit card, you can also gift Discoverist status to five of your employees.Earn elite-qualifying nights toward higher status — If you spend a lot on your business and you’d like to earn a higher level of Hyatt elite status, you can use the card to get 5 tier-qualifying nights for every $10,000 you spend. The next level of status is Explorist, which requires 30 nights, which you could earn with $60,000 in spending on the card.Up to $100 in Hyatt statement credits per year — You can get $50 back as a statement credit when you spend $50 or more with the card, up to twice per card anniversary year.10% redemption rebate — This is another perk geared toward big spenders: If you spend $50,000 or more on the card in a calendar year, you’ll get 10% of your redeemed points back, on up to 200,000 points redeemed.

The card also has some helpful travel benefits that aren’t specific to Hyatt stays, like primary car rental insurance and trip cancellation and interruption coverage. You can read all the details in our World of Hyatt Business Credit Card – Product Name Only review.

We don’t know how long this improved welcome bonus will stick around, so we recommend applying sooner rather than later if you’re interested.

Read the original article on Business Insider