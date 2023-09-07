Can a Casey charm offensive and AI texting help revitalize Ron’s campaign? DeSantis’ campaign plans to use Florida’s First Lady MORE – and send a surge in messages to supporters to turn his fortunes around

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Ron DeSantis’ campaign is taking inspiration from his wife Casey in its latest move to bolster his presidential bid as the Florida governor sinks in the polls.

Never Back Down, the DeSantis-affiliated super PAC, is rolling out a coalition of parents in key states, similar to the Moms for DeSantis effort that Casey launched earlier this summer in Iowa.

Parents Never Back Down groups have already been established in Virginia, New Hampshire and South Carolina with more states to come.

The PAC is also turning to modern technology to reach voters. It will use an artificial intelligence chatbot to deliver a pro-DeSantis message via text messages directly to voters’ smart devices, Policy reported, as he tries to build momentum for DeSantis in the race for the Republican presidential nomination.

The Governor of Florida is still far behind Donald Trump. He is 39 points behind the former president in the standings. RealClearPolitics Poll Average.

In fact, DeSantis is in decline and may soon find himself struggling to be the best alternative to Trump. He is attacked by the former president and his Republican rivals in the race.

Never Back Down’s latest plan will target parents who are tired of a “woke” program in schools. DeSantis has made the “war on revival” a major part of his campaign trail. Education was a major issue for voters in the 2022 election.

Casey DeSantis also insisted on the subject. When she launched her Mamas for DeSantis group in Iowa, she told the crowd, “It should be up to parents to decide what education they think is best for their children. And the government should, once again, step aside.

She credited Ron DeSantis with allowing “parents to go into schools and say they want to see what kind of curriculum you are teaching our kids.” And if they didn’t provide that information to the parent in a timely manner, then they had a right of action to be able to take legal action.

She said it was these policies that led to her being re-elected Governor of Florida in 2022 and her remarks on education earned her some of the biggest applause of the evening.

Meanwhile, Ron DeSantis returns to the campaign trail on Saturday after being in Florida for the past few weeks dealing with the fallout from Hurricane Idalia.

Even the storm turned political when DeSantis refused to meet with Joe Biden when the president and first lady came to Florida to witness the devastation. The pair had chatted on the phone but did not meet in person – unlike the Bidens’ visit in 2022 after Hurricane Ian.

In fact, Ron and Casey handed out Chik-fil-A to Hurricane Idalia survivors last Saturday, while Joe and Jill took an aerial tour of the ravaged coast and visited Live Oak.

DeSantis had suggested a meeting with the president could hamper disaster response efforts, but the White House quickly countered that the governor had never mentioned that concern in any of his many conversations with Biden.

The Florida governor will be in Iowa on Saturday for a bus tour as he prepares to visit the state’s 99 counties.

And Casey DeSantis did his part. She frequently replaces the governor during the election campaign and should strengthen her presence in the coming months.

Never Back Down COO Kristin Davison recently told donors – according to audio from the event obtained by CNN – from Casey: ‘With his help, they’re setting up an entire room. She just brings a level of humility and warmth.

Casey filled in for Ron at the South Carolina Faith & Freedom barbecue — the state’s biggest Republican event — on August 28, as he dealt with preparations for Hurricane Idalia in Florida.

Before speaking, Ron DeSantis, in a recorded video message, told the crowd, “You get the best result having my wife Casey there.”

And she showed the power of campaign groups when she launched Mamas for DeSantis in Iowa in July.

“It’s one thing when your politicians go after us moms. It’s something else when they attack our children. And that’s when the claws come out,” she said.

She has vowed to travel the country to help her husband win the Republican presidential and White House nomination.

“As long as I have breath in my body, I will fight for Ron DeSantis – not just because he’s my husband; that’s part of it – but it’s because I believe in him,” he said. she stated.

“If you want someone to go to Washington DC to clean up, so that you can put this country back on the trajectory that we’re talking about – our rights come from our creator, and our government is put in place to protect our rights. Who are the ours, he is the man to do it and if I have to cross this country, I will do it”, she swore.

Governor DeSantis won 9% of female voters in Florida in his gubernatorial reelection effort.