Sam Bankman-Fried’s top FTX exec Ryan Salame pleads guilty to making $10M political donation from company funds and calling it a loan – and could face 10 years in prison

Former FTX executive Ryan Salame has pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy charges as pressure mounts against the disgraced founder of the failed cryptocurrency exchange, Sam Bankman-Fried.

Salame was charged with two conspiracy charges for making illegal political contributions and operating an unlicensed money transfer business. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

He ran the FTX subsidiary in the Bahamas and was a known donor to Republican politicians. He is now set to become the fourth executive to admit criminal behavior among Bankman-Fried’s close advisers.

Salame reportedly played a key role in the exchange’s political fundraising operations and told the court he made “$10 million in political contributions.”

“I made $10 million in political contributions and called them loans, which I never intended to repay,” he told U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan.

“This was supported by Sam Bankman-Fried. I knew it was forbidden,” he said.

Salame joins three of Bankman-Fried’s closest colleagues, Nishad Singh, Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang, who all pleaded guilty to fraud and agreed to cooperate against him.

Salame was reportedly in talks with prosecutors over a plea deal for several weeks and FBI agents raided his Washington DC home earlier this year.

Judge Kaplan said, “Under this plea agreement, you waive any right to appeal any sentence below the stipulated 120-month guideline,” to which Salame replied “yes.”

The former leader is expected to return to court for sentencing in March 2024.

The move has put legal pressure on Bankman-Fried, who has been charged with fraud following the collapse of FTX and comes less than a month before his trial on Oct. 3. He pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors accused Bankman-Fried of misusing FTX client funds for personal expenses, high-risk betting through affiliate hedge fund Alameda Research, and political donations intended to influence crypto regulation.

Salame was part of Bankman-Fried’s inner circle and prosecutors allege he used him and other executives as straw givers – that is when someone illegally uses the money others to make political contributions.

It’s still unclear whether Salame will testify against Bankman-Fried, but prosecutors hope the plea will add another layer to the case against the defaulting FTX founder.

The accused fraudster had been under house arrest at his parents’ home in Palo Alto, Calif., since his extradition from the Bahamas in December.

His $250 million bail, the most expensive in U.S. history, severely restricted his internet and phone use.

Bankman-Fried is held within the famed MDC, which previously held high-profile figures including R. Kelly, Ghislaine Maxwell and Martin Shkreli.

The Metropolitan Detention Center houses more than 1,600 inmates and is located near the waterfront in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

Other detainees have been linked to high-profile drug trafficking and terrorism cases, while others are relatively anonymous New Yorkers awaiting trial.

In 2019, the prison made headlines after inmates endured days without heat or electricity during a cold snap.

On Wednesday, Bankman-Fried lost an appeal seeking his release from Brooklyn jail, complaining that he could not properly prepare for his trial.

In denying Bankman-Fried’s request for release ahead of his criminal trial, the 2nd U.S. Court of Appeals in Manhattan said it would ask the next available three-judge panel to consider the matter.

On August 11, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan revoked Bankman-Fried’s $250 million bail after finding the former billionaire likely tampered with witnesses on at least two occasions.

Bankman-Fried’s attorneys had claimed he was fed a “meat-based diet” and had to stick to bread, water and peanut butter.

His legal team also complained that the young crypto prodigy, who appeared in Manhattan federal court, was unable to prepare without the proper medication.

Bankman-Fried’s lawyers argued he needed access to computers and medication to properly prepare.

He had previously had access to Adderall, after his lawyers told the court he would take 10mg tablets three to four times a day for his ADHD.

Bankham-Fried was also granted “uninterrupted access” to his Emsam prescription for depression by Kaplan on August 14.

But just eight days later, his lawyers complained he had been denied access to medication.

Prosecutors pushed for Bankman-Fried to be jailed after sharing the personal writings of Caroline Ellison, former Alameda chief executive and former love partner, with a New York Times reporter.

Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to the charges of fraud and conspiracy and said he shared Ellison’s writings to defend his reputation, not to intimidate him.

Ellison, who ran Alameda Research, a cryptocurrency trading hedge fund that was one of his businesses, is expected to testify against his former lover at trial.

The judge said the writings were the kind of things a former romantic partner was unlikely to share with anyone “except to hurt, discredit and scare the subject of the document”.

Prosecutors say the memo written by Ellison will be used against Bankman-Fried at trial, along with testimony from members of his entourage.

She described being shaken by doubt about her decision-making, with a message saying: “At the end of the day, I can’t wait to get home, turn off my phone, have a drink and relax. get away from it all.”

State said he planned to use a note she wrote after a conversation with him titled “Things Sam’s Freaking Out About.”

A 70-page court document included a trove of financial documents, political donations and private Slack messages.

In court papers released Tuesday, Bankman-Fried’s attorneys said the agreement giving him several hours a day to review evidence on a laptop computer at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn proved inadequate.

They said he lost more than four hours on Friday when he had to return to his cell for a prisoner count, and lost even more time over the weekend.

The Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office said the prison authorized Bankman-Fried’s purchase of a second laptop computer.