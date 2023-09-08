Parents of Teen Targeted in Football Hazing Video Want Charges Filed

Wikimedia commons

Parents of a high school freshman in Florida have demanded the school board take more accountability and charges be filed after they say their son—a new member of the football team—was brutally hazed in a series of gut-wrenching sexual acts that were filmed and posted online.

Harry and Avanese Taylor say neither Viera High School nor Brevard County Public Schools took any real action for their 14-year-old son, who will not be identified for his safety, until the incident was independently escalated to state and county officials.

“The parents ultimately feel as though… the Brevard County school system failed them as it relates to their son,” Taylor family attorney Anthony Thomas told The Daily Beast.

