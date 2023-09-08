Fri. Sep 8th, 2023

    News

    Parents of Teen Targeted in Football Hazing Video Want Charges Filed

    By

    Sep 8, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Parents of Teen Targeted in Football Hazing Video Want Charges Filed

    Wikimedia commons

    Parents of a high school freshman in Florida have demanded the school board take more accountability and charges be filed after they say their son—a new member of the football team—was brutally hazed in a series of gut-wrenching sexual acts that were filmed and posted online.

    Harry and Avanese Taylor say neither Viera High School nor Brevard County Public Schools took any real action for their 14-year-old son, who will not be identified for his safety, until the incident was independently escalated to state and county officials.

    “The parents ultimately feel as though… the Brevard County school system failed them as it relates to their son,” Taylor family attorney Anthony Thomas told The Daily Beast.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Dozens killed in suspected jihadist attack on passenger boat in northern Mali

    Sep 8, 2023
    News

    ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’ Review: Nia Vardalos and John Corbett Head Home for a (Mostly) Painless Third Episode

    Sep 8, 2023
    News

    Sydney Airport flight delays as wild winds strike

    Sep 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Dozens killed in suspected jihadist attack on passenger boat in northern Mali

    Sep 8, 2023
    News

    ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’ Review: Nia Vardalos and John Corbett Head Home for a (Mostly) Painless Third Episode

    Sep 8, 2023
    News

    Sydney Airport flight delays as wild winds strike

    Sep 8, 2023
    News

    North Korea unveils new tactical nuclear attack submarine

    Sep 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy