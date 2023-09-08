Marta Kauffman, Paul McCrane and Paul Scheer co-host live fundraiser for striking crew members

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

They call it “The Give Back-ular Spectacular.”

A new fundraiser is scheduled for October 25 for LA’s Orpheum Theater as an employee benefit amid Hollywood’s double strikes organized in conjunction with the Union Solidarity Coalition. It will be co-hosted by Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman, actor and director Paul McCrane, and actor and writer Paul Scheer.

According to official information circulated on Thursday, the fundraiser is “to raise awareness that this strike is having a negative impact not only on writers and actors, but on the entire community of artists, artisans, technicians, production assistants and support staff”, while also raising money to cover COBRA. and health insurance premiums for members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), Teamsters, Laborers’ International Union of North America and other employees financially impacted by the work stoppage.

TUSC was founded by writers and directors who were relocated to support crews affected by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, with an emphasis on providing direct financial assistance to those who have lost their health insurance due to strike-related closures.

The event, which will be streamed live, will be a two-hour show featuring musical performances, stand-up comedy sets and skits from an yet to be announced lineup. Kauffman, Robbie Rowe Tollin, McCrane, Scheer, Jesse Schiller, Tony Phelan, Tara Miele and Kate Wagener produce in association with TUSC. McCrane, whose credits include Chicago Fire, The Resident, All Rise, Major Crimes, Grey’s Anatomy And Scandalwill direct.

“What do people do in times of struggle and uncertainty? They do teletones! And we are no different,” he said official website who is currently accepting donations for charity. Ticket sales are expected to start soon.