Manchester United star Antony hit with fresh allegations of violent behaviour from two women in Brazil after being accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin

Antony already accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin

The allegations are being investigated by police in Sao Paulo and Manchester.

In Brazil, two women have brought new charges against an £85m winger

Manchester United star Antony has been hit with new allegations of violent behavior from two other women.

The 23-year-old Brazil international has already been accused of four times assaulting his ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin, who is being investigated by police in Sao Paulo and Manchester. Antony has denied any wrongdoing.

On Thursday, two more Brazilian women came forward to make charges against the £85m United winger.

Law student Rayssa de Freitas claims she had to be hospitalized following an incident in May last year when she was attacked by Antony and Mallu Ohana – the ex-wife of Brazilian player Dudu — in Antony’s Land Rover after the three left a Sao Paulo nightclub. .

Ingrid Lana, a 33-year-old banker, claimed in an interview with Record TV in Brazil that Antony was aggressive towards her in October.

DJ and influencer Gabriela Cavallin has made several allegations against the Man United star

Cavallin filed a complaint with police in Brazil in June, then spoke out in a TV interview.

She said: “He tried to sleep with me and I didn’t want to. He pushed me against the wall and I hit my head.

The allegations will put more pressure on United to take action against the former Ajax player after Brazil sacked him from international duty on Monday night following Cavallin’s claims.

United declined to comment on Thursday evening after issuing a statement on Wednesday saying they “acknowledge the allegations made against Antony” and “take this matter seriously”.