King Charles Pays Moving Tribute to Queen Elizabeth on Anniversary of Her Death

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

King Charles has issued a moving tribute to his mother Queen Elizabeth on the one year anniversary of her death, which also marked his accession to the throne. He also marked the occasion by releasing a photograph of her taken in 1969 by Cecil Beaton.

Charles issued the remarks in the form of an audio message and a signed, written statement, both of which were released, in a departure from tradition, at one minute past midnight, local time.

