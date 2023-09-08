Marise Payne quits the Senate after partner Stuart Ayres lost his seat in NSW state election bloodbath

<!–

Marise Payne has confirmed she is retiring from politics after 26 years.

The former foreign minister has been plagued for weeks by rumors that she is stepping down from her post.

She announced in a statement on Friday morning that she would step down on September 30, paving the way for a pre-selection vote in the New South Wales Senate.

Her partner, New South Wales politician Stuart Ayres, lost his Penrith seat in the last state election. He previously served as Deputy Leader of the Liberal Party under Dominic Perrottet.

Announcing her resignation, she particularly thanked Mr Ayres for having “shared this path with me for many years now, as I have shared his in state politics”.

“I thank him for this enduring support and love. Stuart’s strong support allowed me to be a well-traveled minister for seven years.

Ms Payne said: ‘To have had the privilege of serving as long as I have and in doing so becoming Australia’s longest serving female senator in history is something I am very proud of,’ she said. she stated.

“This House, while far from perfect, is a unique and vital part of Australian democracy.

“From my first Senate committee in the Howard government to my last committee roles in this Parliament, I have always known that our work makes a difference.”

Ms Payne said she is not fully retiring and is ‘looking forward to the next phase of (her) working life’.

“I look forward to using the invaluable experience I have gained here, around the Cabinet table and globally, to continue to contribute to our country,” she added.