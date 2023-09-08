Streaming giant Paramount+ is releasing the official trailer for NCIS: Sydney ahead of the premiere

<!–

Streaming giant Paramount+ has released the trailer for the first-ever international series of NCIS: Sydney.

The new teaser shows a team of US NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police trying to stop naval crimes.

In the video, English actress Olivia Swann and Australian actor Todd Lasance team up after a murder.

“We need to find these guys…and what’s even worse is they’re still out there,” says Olivia.

Olivia, 31, plays the head of US NCIS in Sydney, while Todd’s character is her second-in-command.

The NCIS: Sydney series will be released on November 10, three days before its US debut.

This marks the first time the NCIS franchise is launching an international version of the show after producing the hit spin-offs NCIS Los Angeles, NCIS Hawaii, and NCIS New Orleans.

British TV actor Sean Sagar also stars as an American NCIS investigator.

Also joining the cast are Mystery Road: Origin star Tuuli Narkle and former Neighbors star Mavournee Hazel, who play AFP investigators.

Veteran Australian film and TV actor William McInnes, famous for his role in the hit ABC series SeaChange, also joins the cast as a forensic pathologist.

NCIS is ranked as the most watched TV series, averaging 12 million viewers per episode in the US.

The series may end up beating three shows in the Law & Order franchise to become the longest-running TV show. The current title holder is Law & Order: SVU, which has run for 23 seasons.

NCIS was a CBS spin-off of JAG, both created by Donald P. Bellisario, that ran for ten seasons between 1995 and 2005.

The show eventually spawned a number of CBS spin-offs of its own, NCIS: Los Angeles, which debuted in 2009 and is currently in its 13th season, NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled after seven seasons, and NCIS: Hawaii, which debuted this fall.