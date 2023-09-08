Ben Shapiro Is Helping Elon Musk Fight a War on Freedom of Speech

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

Ben Shapiro—the pugnacious right-wing commentator famous for “DESTROYING” college undergrads in debates, slamming his political opponents with a wide variety of vicious labels, and his long-pinned tweet about facts not caring about your feelings—thinks the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is being super mean to Elon Musk. He also thinks the billionaire is “correct” in his belief that he’s being defamed by the nonprofit.

Shapiro is white-knighting for Musk—the world’s richest man and owner of the steadily deteriorating social media site X, formerly known as Twitter—because the ADL has called for advertisers to pull their business from X, following what the organization claims is a rise in antisemitic content since Musk bought the site last year.

Musk fancies himself a free speech absolutist, despite his penchant for suing critics, arbitrarily suspending journalists he doesn’t like, and even banning some users for hate speech (which was bad, according to Musk and his minions, when the previous Twitter regime did it).

Read more at The Daily Beast.