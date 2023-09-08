Pregnant Married At First Sight star Elizabeth Sobinoff reveals gender of her unborn baby as she moves closer to giving birth

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Married At First Sight star Elizabeth Sobinoff announced the exciting news last May that she is expecting her first child with husband Alexander Vega.

And on Thursday, the expectant mother announced that the couple is having a daughter.

She posted a video to Instagram of a pink heart-shaped cake with “baby Vega” written on it.

Her followers were confused if it was a gender reveal, as Lizzie captioned the clip, “Celebrating our absolute world,” followed by a love heart emoji.

However, the reality TV star confirmed in the comments that the pink cake was to celebrate discovering the gender of her first child.

Pregnant Married At First Sight star Elizabeth Sobinoff has revealed she has a baby girl (pictured with boyfriend Samuel Levi)

One fan commented, “Is it a girl? Is this your gender reveal?’ and Lizzie replied, “Yeah, I’m having a girl.”

Another said: ‘Just beautiful hun & a little girl congratulations x’.

Lizzie, 32, celebrated the gender reveal with her close friend Samuel Levi.

She showed off her bump in black leggings and a pink strapless crop top as she posed with her friend at a viewpoint on Newcastle’s Merewether Beach.

She captioned the post: ‘Celebrating with you’.

She posted a video to Instagram of a pink heart-shaped cake with “baby Vega” written on it

Lizzie, 32, celebrated the gender reveal with her boyfriend Samuel Levi (both pictured)

Lizzie is no stranger to posting cryptic messages on her social media. Last May, she left fans wondering if she actually announced she was pregnant

Lizzie is no stranger to posting cryptic messages on her social media.

Last May, she left fans wondering if she actually announced she was pregnant.

She wrote at the time, “Looking at some of these comments in the last few posts I’ve done. Always so much attention to a woman’s body (I’ve had more than my fair share). I’m currently navigating my body, there are so many changes, especially internally (I’ve been quite sick).

‘I also understand that many people are enthusiastic. Me, too!!!! It’s an exciting time in our lives right now (my partner).’

She continued, “I will talk about my experience with it in the future. Mama bear is nesting right now.’

One fan commented on this post: ‘The most cryptic pregnancy announcement ever!. Congratulations! Our bodies are amazing, I hope you feel less sick soon.’

The reality TV star married her longtime partner Alexander Vega (both pictured) last January

The reality TV star married her longtime partner Alexander Vega last January.

Lizzie, who has been in a relationship with Alexander since late 2021, kept her boyfriend’s identity a secret for months and finally revealed it around Easter last year.

In November, Lizzie sent fans into an uproar when she shared a black and white photo on Instagram of her locking lips with a mystery man.

Daily Mail Australia later revealed that the man in the photo was Vega, a field service engineer based in Sydney.