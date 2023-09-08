Fri. Sep 8th, 2023

    4 Years After SNL Firing, Shane Gillis Is Netflix’s #1 Comic

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

    Live on demand, from American Netflix accounts, it’s Shane Gillis!

    The 35-year-old comedian from central Pennsylvania released his second stand-up special, and first for Netflix—Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs—on Tuesday. Gillis has topped the streaming platform’s daily TV rankings for American viewership each of its first two days. He’s more popular than One Piece, Who Is Erin Carter? or anything else on Netflix.

    Where Gillis’ rising star takes him from here is hard to say. But would he have even gotten this far if he’d never been fired (or un-hired) just four days after being announced as a would-be new cast member for Saturday Night Live in 2019?

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

