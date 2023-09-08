Zach Bryan arrested: Police photo of country singer released after being charged in Oklahoma with obstructing an investigation

The country singer, 27, was being held at the Craig County Jail

Country singer Zach Bryan was arrested Thursday in Vinita, Oklahoma for obstruction of investigation.

The 27-year-old artist was held in the Craig County Jail, TMZ reported, citing prison data.

Details of the incident that led to his being taken into custody were not immediately clear.

Bryan took a picture of a rural setting in a car with his dog in the front seat on Instagram earlier Thursday.

He indicated that he was traveling to see his favorite football team – the Philadelphia Eagles – in their season opener against the New England Patriots in Massachusetts on Sunday.

“On the road again, I’m going to watch the birds win,” he captioned the post.

The run-in with the law comes as Bryan continues to grow professionally.

In August, the singer-songwriter, a veteran of the Navy, released his eponymous fourth studio album.

The album features I Remember Everything, a collaboration with Kacey Musgraves, which reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Bryan rose to fame sharing his music on YouTube, with a song about his previous service titled Heading South going viral.

He has released four albums in the past four years, starting with 2019’s DeAnn, then 2020’s Elisabeth and 2022’s American Heartbreak.

He has climbed the country music charts in recent years and debuted in April 2021 at the famed Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

The following month, he was awarded the New Male Artist of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

The I Remember Everything artist was pictured performing in concert in Pittsburgh last month