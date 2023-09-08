GMA anchor Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign obtain their marriage license on the eve of their wedding

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Robin Roberts and his longtime partner, Amber Laign, are about to say “I do” after 18 years together.

The brides-to-be looked more in love than ever when they went to the county clerk’s office in Farmington, Connecticut to get their marriage license ahead of their wedding on Friday.

Roberts, 62, and Laign, 49, smiled and held hands in the heartwarming video that was shared on the Good Morning America presenter’s Instagram page the day before the ceremony.

“Road to the Ring is coming to an end… 18 years and definitely worth the wait!” she wrote in the caption, adding the hashtags #ThankfulThursday and #HappyWeddingEve.

The footage began with them walking arm in arm towards Farmington Town Hall, where Roberts owns a home.

When asked where they were going, Laign announced that they were getting their marriage license.

The massage therapist couldn’t hide her excitement as she gave a gaping smile just before entering the office.

After confirming that their paperwork had been completed, the Farmington County Clerk’s Office employee waved their right hands up.

“Do you sincerely affirm and declare that the statements made here are true? she asked, and they both replied, “Yes.”

Roberts was the first to sign the documents, followed by Laign.

“I have to get used to signing Roberts,” she said of her future wife’s name.

“This is your marriage license. You will give it to the Reverend at your wedding along with the instructions in that envelope,” the employee explained.

“He’s going to fill out this section here that says ‘officer.’ There are only a few places left to fill. Then he will bring it back to this office.

“We’re going to get this. We will sign it and we will add your social networks. This paper stays in our safe forever.

Roberts said “everything was wonderful” on their way out, but she admitted they had an interesting interaction during the visit.

“There was a gentleman who said that there were three rings in marriage: the engagement ring, the wedding ring and the ring of suffering. It was nice to hear,” she joked.

The couple got their marriage license just days after Laign celebrated her 49th birthday on September 5.

Roberts shared a sweet video of his fiancée making a wish before blowing out the candles on her cake.

“Big week for Sweet Amber! Before we exchange our wedding vows later this week…tonight a special anniversary celebration,” she captioned the footage.

Roberts and Laign were introduced by mutual friends in 2005, after being set up on a blind date. The former opened up about their meeting in her memoir, “Everybody’s Got Something.”

“I liked that she had no idea who I was. She rarely followed sports, so she never saw me on ESPN, and her office mates at the time were watching another morning show…ouch!’ she wrote.

“She’s extremely laid-back, drama-free, fuss-free,” she added. “The main thing we have in common is positive energy. She sees the good in everyone.

Roberts had Laign’s support when she fought and beat an early form of breast cancer in 2007. Five years later, she was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a disease in which the bone marrow does not produce enough healthy blood cells.

She underwent several rounds of chemotherapy and on September 20, 2012, she underwent a bone marrow transplant from her sister, Sally-Ann Roberts, before returning to Good Morning America in February 2013.

The couple kept their relationship private until 2013, when Roberts first came forward in a Facebook post. She shared a list of everyone she was grateful for in honor of the end of the year, including her “longtime girlfriend, Amber.”

Almost a decade later, their roles have reversed and Roberts has become the one to care for Laign as she battles breast cancer.

Roberts revealed Laign’s cancer diagnosis in a video shared to her social media accounts in February 2022, saying she should step away from the morning show ‘every once in a while’ to be by her partner’s side during that she was undergoing treatment.

“My sweet Amber wanted me to tell you something she faced. At the end of 2021, Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer,” she said.

The GMA star explained that Laign had had surgery the previous month and was starting chemotherapy that day.

“Fortunately, the prognosis is good. And we are so grateful to our family and close friends who knew about this and kept it private until Amber was ready to share it with others,” she continued.

“I’m just grateful that his spirits have been lifted,” she said. “Recently it was a bit difficult there – because she just wanted to get out of it and have that key thrown at us – but I was able to tell her that like most people (who ) have suffered from cancer, it happens.’

Laign completed his radiation therapy in July 2022.

In January, Roberts revealed that she and Laign would marry in 2023, a year after her partner was diagnosed with breast cancer.

She made the surprise announcement on GMA while interviewing author Gabby Bernstein about her book, “Super Attractor: Methods for Manifesting a Life Beyond Your Wildest Dreams.”

Bernstein was sharing techniques for setting her intentions in 2023 when she asked Roberts what she would “say yes” to this year.

The troubled reporter admitted she was hesitant to answer because she hadn’t “said it out loud” yet.

“I say yes to marriage. We’re getting married this year,” she finally shared. “It’s something we talked about, but we put it off. She got sick, and that’s saying yes to that and the next chapter. .

Roberts seemed to surprise everyone, including herself, when she disclosed their plans to tie the knot this year.