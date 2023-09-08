Toowoomba smash: Multiple critical patients being treated after horror smash closes New England highway at Merritts Creek

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

One person is in serious condition and others are ‘critical’ after a horror crash on the New England Highway near Toowoomba.

Two helicopters were dispatched to the scene of a crash involving two vehicles in Merritts Creek, north of Toowoomba, around 11:20 a.m. Friday.

“Several critical patients are currently being assessed following a serious accident involving two vehicles on Mount Luke Road and New England Highway,” the Queensland Ambulance Service tweeted.

They later added: “A patient in serious condition was transported by road ambulance to Toowoomba Hospital. »

A section of the freeway near the crash site was closed in both directions.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

More soon.