Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes are stunned by Lions! Super Bowl MVP tosses pick-6 and fizzles down the stretch in NFL 2023 season opener as Kansas City’s title defense gets off to dreary start against Jared Goff & Co.

Mahomes completed just 21 of 39 passes Thursday for 226 yards and two touchdowns

Lions rookie safety Brian Branch returned an interception for his first NFL TD

DailyMail.com provides all the latest international sports news

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Patrick Mahomes had an interception returned for a touchdown and fizzled against the hungry young Detroit Lions as the defending champion Chiefs lost the 2023 season opener, 21-20, Thursday night at Kansas City.

Mahomes & Co. fell behind Thursday at Arrowhead Stadium after Detroit’s Jared Goff found impressive sophomore wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown for the first touchdown of the 2023 season.

But the defending champions came back strong in the second quarter as Mahomes connected on two touchdown passes to Rashee Rice and Blake Bell.

Then it was rookie Brian Branch’s turn to come out to the NFL with a six pick, returning the Mahomes delivering 50 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 14-14 early in the third quarter.

After two goals by Harrison Butker pushed Kansas City ahead 20-14, Detroit running back David Montgomery tied the game with an eight-yard touchdown. Riley Patterson added the extra point for a 21-20 advantage.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was beaten in the season opener.

Jared Goff (16) led the Detroit Lions to a 21-20 win over the defending Super Bowl champions

The Lions were trying to run out of time when Goff made a fourth pass near midfield with 2:30 remaining, giving the Chiefs a chance.

But they screwed it up: Kadarius Toney dropped a potential 20-yard gain, another 20-yard pass was called up for restraint, and Skyy Moore also dropped a pass before a false start let Mahomes throw a fourth and 25 pitch. downstream.

When he fell incomplete and Detroit took over, Montgomery ran for a first down that saw the Lions run out of time.

Mahomes finished with 226 passing yards and two touchdowns, despite his wide receivers passing. He was also the chief defender for the Chiefs, whose self-inflicted injuries proved too much to overcome.

It was the anticipation. The anxiety came from the absence of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and fellow All-Pro Chris Jones, who is out of contract.

The defensive tackle was expected to miss Game 1, but Kelce had only been questionable since Tuesday, when he hyperextended his knee in the last full practice before game day.