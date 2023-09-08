Massive Task Force Magnus raids: Sister of Comanchero bikie boss Tarek Zahed – who lost an eye in gangland hit – is one of nine arrested

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The sister of biker boss Tarek Zahed was arrested by police in a series of citywide raids following the gang execution of drug lord Alen Moradian in June.

Tattooed Asmahan ‘Azzie’ Zahed, 43, was one of nine people arrested by detectives in Sydney by the NSW Police Magnus Task Force on Thursday.

Asmahan’s brother, Omar Zahed, was killed and his brother Tarek lost an eye in gangland when Comanchero bikers were gunned down in an Auburn gymnasium in June last year.

Omar, 39, died on the spot in a hail of gunfire, but Tarek, 42, miraculously survived despite ten bullets, including a bullet to the head that gouged out an eye.

Police raided their sister’s home in Auburn next to a kindergarten in Sydney’s west on Thursday in a massive blitz of addresses in 10 different suburbs.

Footage of her arrest showed her being led away in handcuffs, wearing flip flops, jogging pants and hiding her face under a black hoodie as parents and children arrived at daycare across the road.

She was charged with three counts of possession of alleged stolen property and one count of breach of bail. Zahed was denied bail and ordered to reappear in Burwood Local Court on Friday.

Detectives searched homes in Quakers Hill, Auburn, Greenacre, Villawood, Dundas Valley, Greystanes, South Penrith, Plumpton, Orchard Hills and Voyager Point.

They allegedly found two firearms, around 700g of cocaine, 1kg of cannabis, methylamphetamine, $45,000 in cash, mobile phones, fake NSW license plates and suspected jewelery and luxury watches to be stolen.

They also reportedly found a fearsome cache of weapons, including an axe, swords, machetes, martial arts blades, stiletto daggers and ceremonial knives.

They also found a laptop computer in a house in Greenacre that was allegedly used to create fake rego plates, as well as an air rifle, pistol and bullets.

Task Force Magnus was created following the mob assassination of coke trade boss Alen Moradian, shot dead in his car in an underground parking lot of a building in Bondi Junction, Sydney’s east .

It is an extension of the Raptor Squad targeting organized crime and extends its reach to those who would be associated with bike gangsters in an effort to prevent an all out gang war.

Thursday’s raids also arrested Lolomania Kolomotangi, 23, in Quakers Hill, accused of being in a stolen car, failing to provide digital evidence to police and alleged stolen property.

Samuel Tuni, 24, was arrested in Greenacre and charged with possession of prohibited drugs and attendance at a drug store.

David Paul Williamson, 47, was arrested in South Penrith and charged with possession of prohibited weapons, drugs and suspected stolen property.

Maafu Mahina, 18, was arrested in Villawood and charged with alleged stolen property. The four men were due to appear in court on Friday.

Police also arrested a 51-year-old man at an Auburn home and charged with possession of an unauthorized firearm.

A 22-year-old man arrested at a Glenwood home has been charged with possession of prohibited drugs, property believed to be stolen from/on the premises and theft.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at a Voyager Point home and charged with five offenses including possession of prohibited drugs and alleged stolen property.

A 28-year-old woman has received a notice of future court appearance at a Villawood address for possession of a prohibited drug. All four men have been released on bail to appear in court at later dates.