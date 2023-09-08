Christina Aguilera is ‘runway ready’ in nude illusion dress for NYFW… three weeks after knee injury

<!–

Five-time Grammy winner Christina “Xtina” Aguilera showed no sign of a knee injury on Thursday as she posed in a long-sleeved Feben AW/23 maxi dress outside a hotel in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood.

The 42-year-old R&B singer flaunted her curvaceous six-foot figure in the chic frock, gold clutch and gold high-heeled boots selected by stylist Chris Horan.

Ethiopian designer Feben Vemmenby’s colourful, swirly pattern was based on a painting by artist Jaana-Kristiina Alakoski.

Coincidentally, the 33-year-old graduate of Central Saint Martins won the ELLE UK Style Award for Pioneering Designer of the Year 2023 at The Old Sessions House in London on Tuesday.

Hairstylist Igor Rosales-Jackson gave Christina’s platinum blonde locks a big boost with a waist-length top tied at the crown of her head.

Makeup artist Etienne Ortega completely contoured Aguilera’s complexion with a pretty heavy hand — adding extra-long lashes, darker brows, and a 1990s-inspired lipstick shade.

It’s been three weeks since the former Mouseketeer was seen riding a motorized scooter through Disneyland in Anaheim, California on August 16 due to a minor knee injury — according to TMZ.

Christina — who has 60 million social media followers — later Installed a photo of herself at Vogue’s New York Fashion Week event, sponsored by the FDA-approved prescription injectable, Xeomin (incobotulinumtoxinA).

She was later seen leaving the bash with her fiancé of nine years, MasterClass director Matthew Rutler. They share nine-year-old daughter Summer Rain together, and Christine also has 15-year-old son Max Liron with ex-husband Jordan Bratman.

The Staten Island native, half-Ecuadorian singer famously met the 38-year-old New Jersey native when he was working as a PA on the 2009 set of her film debut Burlesque.

Christina filed for divorce from the 46-year-old marketing executive six months later, and it was finalized in 2011.

Aguilera will then put her unmistakable four-octave soprano pipes to good use on September 16 as a headliner at Malta’s free LGBTQAI festival EuroPride Valletta 2023 at The Granaries in Floriana.

The crooner of Cuando Me Dé la Gana will then perform her first Australian concert since 2007 as a headliner at the Victorian music festival Always Live at Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse on November 25.

