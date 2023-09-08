Marco Furia spent two weeks behind bars after his girlfriend accused him of knocking her unconscious outside his Bondi apartment block. Then his lawyer was given 25 minutes of CCTV footage and the businessman got bail

Police say Marco Furia assaulted Rossella Veraldi

Furia spent three weeks in jail before being released on bail

Released only after CCTV footage was released

A businessman accused of assaulting his girlfriend could still be in jail unless his lawyer repeatedly asks police to locate CCTV of their confrontation.

Marco Furia has been charged with two counts of assault causing bodily harm after Rossella Veraldi told police he knocked her unconscious in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Ms Veraldi said Mr Furia punched her in the head outside her apartment in Bondi and she suffered serious injuries including cuts and bruises.

Mr Furia was arrested at the scene, police were denied bail and placed on an interim apprehended violence order to protect Ms Veraldi.

His version of events of what happened in Bondi formed the basis of a statement of facts given when Mr Furia appeared in Waverley Local Court on June 20.

Mr Furia was already out on bail on charges of supplying prohibited drugs and handling the proceeds of crime, which were due to be heard on December 18.

These charges, to which the 41-year-old man pleaded not guilty, relate to an ounce of cocaine which was allegedly found under the passenger seat of a car in which Mr Furia was traveling.

When Mr Furia appeared on new assault charges, Magistrate Ross Hudson revoked his bail, which had been granted in December 2021.

As Mr Furia languished in jail, barrister Paul McGirr repeatedly asked police to locate CCTV footage of his client’s encounter with Ms Veraldi.

Police eventually provided Mr. McGirr with 25 minutes of video of the alleged incident.

CCTV shows Ms Veraldi following Mr Furia to the entrance of his building, then grabbing him from behind and dragging him outside by the arm after he opens the door.

Rossella Veraldi told police Mr Furia hit her on the head outside her apartment in Bondi and she suffered serious injuries, including cuts and bruises.

She continues to push and pull him before Mr. Furia turns around and appears to make contact with Ms. Veraldi’s head with his elbow.

Ms. Veraldi then lowers herself to the lobby floor, holds her head and rolls on the tiled floor as Mr. Furia moves away from her.

Mr. Furia comes back to open the door and then leaves. He returns a second time while Ms. Veraldi sits and stands in front of her as she exits.

Ms. Veraldi then goes to bed outside the building and Mr. Furia leaves the building.

Mr McGirr said there was no mention in the statement of facts that Ms Veraldi had ‘repeatedly gotten physical’ with her client, who he insisted was never there. ‘aggressor.

Mr Furia spent two weeks in custody before appearing in Downing Center Local Court on July 3 when Mr McGirr was armed with CCTV footage.

After viewing the CCTV, police did not object to bail and Deputy Magistrate Sharon Freund granted it with a $100,000 bond.

The bail conditions provided that Mr. Furia would not approach or attempt to contact Ms. Veraldi except through her legal representatives.

He must also reside at Odyssey House rehabilitation center in Eagle Vale, south-west Sydney, and comply with the interim apprehended violence order made to protect Ms Veraldi.

Mr McGirr said Mr Furia’s business nearly collapsed while he was on remand and he would likely still be behind bars if the CCTV footage had not come to light.

‘The police “He locked him up, he claimed his innocence, they handcuffed him and took him out of the place,” he said.

The assault charges against Mr Furia will be heard on September 26 at Waverley Local Court.