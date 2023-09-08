BUSINESS LIVE: Berkeley flags housing market woes

The FTSE 100 will open at 8am Among the companies with reports and trading updates today include Berkeley Group, The Restaurant Group, Heathrow, Computacenter and Harland & Wolff. Read the Business Live blog for Friday, August 4 below.
> If you are using our app or a third party site, click here to read Business Live
Alchemy Copyrights to Buy Round Hill Music Royalty Fund for $468.8 Million
Alchemy Copyrights has agreed to buy investment firm Round Hill Music Royalty Fund, focused on music copyrights, for about $468.8 million, giving it access to songs like “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys. .
Round Hill Music shareholders will receive $1.15 in cash per share from the plan, representing a premium of about 67 percent over the share’s closing price on Thursday.
Alchemy Copyrights, d/b/a Concord, is an acquirer of music rights and companies, with transactions spanning recorded music, music publishing and theater.
Round Hill Music’s music rights portfolio comprises 51 catalogs with a collection of more than 150,000 songs, including the Beatles’ ‘She Loves You’.
Pet price investigation sends veterinary company shares tumbling
Shares of the UK’s top listed veterinary companies plunged after regulators launched a price inquiry.
The Markets and Competition Authority is investigating whether the cost of veterinary services is fair due to concerns that price increases are outpacing inflation.
Shares in Pets at Home closed down more than 9 per cent at 343.2 pence, wiping £169 million off its market capitalisation.
The president of the TRG will leave his position
The Chairman of the Restaurant Group, owner of Wagamama, Ken Hanna, will resign after months of pressure from activist investors to change his management and improve profitability.
Hanna, who assumed the group’s chairmanship in early January 2022, will remain chairman until a successor is named.
He also served as president of the Inchcape car dealership and of the Aggreko equipment rental company.
Restaurant Group’s management has come under fire from activist shareholders Oasis Management and Irenic Capital Management seeking change at the company, whose shares lost two-thirds of their value last year.
Melrose bosses hail GKN deal as they leave five years after controversial £8bn takeover
Melrose boss Simon Peckham has bragged that his controversial takeover of GKN helped create a British “aerospace champion”, while announcing his plans to resign.
Peckham said the £8bn purchase of the storied manufacturer five years ago has reinvigorated a “fading UK industrial icon”.
However, he did not rule out selling the business, raising the possibility of a foreign takeover.
CMA backs aviation watchdog over Heathrow pricing dispute
Britain’s competition regulator has said it provisionally supports the Civil Aviation Authority in most of its decisions on how much Heathrow airport can charge airlines over the 2024-2026 period, after both the airlines and the airport will launch appeals.
The Competition and Markets Authority, the CMA, stepped in to review the CAA’s decision after its proposed fee cut for the next three years angered both parties.
Britain’s Heathrow airport said lower fares would hurt investment, while airlines British Airways and Virgin Atlantic said the cuts did not go far enough.
The CMA now has until October 17 to decide whether to admit or dismiss the appeals, it said in its statement on Friday.
“Overall, we tentatively consider that the CAA was not wrong in most of the decisions appealed to us,” the CMA said.
Crackdown on ‘Wild West’ Cryptocurrency Industry Delayed
Cryptocurrency crackdown has been delayed.
The Financial Conduct Authority said that stricter regulation on trading cryptocurrencies would take effect next month, but that companies can request more time to comply with the rules, such as a 24-hour cooling-off period.
He said that companies could receive until January 8. The regulations were to enter into force on October 8.
Berkeley points out problems in the housing market
Berkeley Group has joined industry peers in highlighting a grim business environment amid rising interest rates and broader macroeconomic concerns, but the high-end homebuilder has maintained its earnings guidance.
The FTSE 100 builder reported a 35 per cent drop in underlying private sales stocks in the first four months of its current fiscal year which began on May 1.
Share or comment on this article:
Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on them, we may earn a small commission. That helps us fund This Is Money and keep it free to use. We do not write articles to promote products. We do not allow any commercial relationship to affect our editorial independence.