EXCLUSIVE: The Block’s Steph and Gian Ottavio reveal what it’s REALLY like behind-the-scenes of the hit renovation show and how they feel about being this year’s villains

They have been called the villains of The Block this year.

And now Steph and Gian have revealed what it was really like to watch the Channel Nine show months after filming.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, the couple said the series stayed true to its essence – both uplifting and empowering.

“We watch exactly what we remember. It’s actually true to what it is,” Steph said.

“It’s definitely the truth for the ups and downs,” added Gian.

“I think all we tried to do when we walked in was just to be completely ourselves and vulnerable and allow the audience to see exactly how we felt in every moment.”

The Sydney-based couple, both 27, admitted they were somewhat taken aback by the brewing drama which Gian said was an inevitable part of the trip.

“I certainly didn’t expect this drama, but that’s exactly what came with it,” he reflects.

“There have been ups, there have also been downs, and you can’t really avoid the downs. Just accept everything and all experiences.

Gian admits that all was not a bed of roses behind the scenes.

Throughout filming, the pair were accused of breaking the rules after Steph’s father arrived from the freeway to help with their renovations.

The duo admit to being stunned by the whispers and conversations going on behind their backs.

Steph found this quite confusing, saying, “Even today I don’t feel threatening, so yeah, you might have to ask them to see if they’re being threatened by us.”

Throughout the drama, their goal remained intact: their mission was to renovate as quickly and flawlessly as possible, and they did so with an unwavering spirit.

“Our names are in other people’s mouths, which says more about them and yeah, we can’t really control that. We can’t control that. And we knew that,” Steph said.

Meanwhile, Gian said the raw, unfiltered emotions viewers witness on the show boil down to sheer exhaustion and relentless pressure.

“I think for me, watching the show, no one will ever be able to understand the kind of emotions and stress that we were feeling at that time,” he explained.

“There were obviously things that were said out of sheer exhaustion that maybe people wouldn’t have said if they were in the right frame of mind.”

The Block continues Sunday at 7 p.m. on Channel Nine