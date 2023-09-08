Fri. Sep 8th, 2023

    Rahi meets Druze Sheikh in Chanay: Lebanon should cling to positive neutrality

    NNA – Maronite Patriarch, Mar Beshara Boutros Al-Rahi, on Friday visited Chanay-Aley for a meeting with Druze Sheikh, Sami Abi Almouna, in the presence of a number of official religious, political, and social figures.

    During the meeting, Rahi stressed the paramount importance of building internal unity in Lebanon.nbsp;

    ldquo;We are a state of openness, and this is dubbed positive neutrality, which is at the heart of Lebanon#39;s identity and nature. Without it, Lebanon loses its role and mission as previously mentioned by Saint Pope John Paul II,rdquo; Al-Rahi added.nbsp;

    For his part, the Druze Sheikh stressed the importance of Patriarch Al-Rahirsquo;s ldquo;historic visit,rdquo; saying it expresses ldquo;the truth about the unified mountain that we have been endeavoring together to consecrate as a good model for the entire Lebanese nation.rdquo;nbsp;

    ldquo;We will translate your visit from kind words into action, an economic investment movement, and construction that will consolidate our presence in this mountain,rdquo; he added as addressing Rahi.nbsp;

