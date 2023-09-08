Helicopter crash into sea off Dubai leaves two missing

NNA – An AeroGulf helicopter crashed into the sea with two pilots on board after taking off from the Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, the UAErsquo;s General Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement on Friday.

Rescue teams recovered the wreckage of the helicopter, but a search was still underway for the planersquo;s crew, the statement added.

The authority received a crash report from its Air Accident Investigation Department at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Thursday night after the plane crashed while the pilots were on a night training flight.

The two pilots were from Egypt and South Africa, according to the statement.–agenciesnbsp;

