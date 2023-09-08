Fri. Sep 8th, 2023

    Lavrov meets with prime minister of Bangladesh in Dhaka

    NNA – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with the prime minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, in the countryrsquo;s capital Dhaka, the Russian foreign ministryrsquo;s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

    quot;Sergey Lavrov is being received by the prime minister of Bangladesh in Dhaka,quot; Zakharova wrote on hernbsp;Telegram channel, attaching a photo made during the meeting.

    Lavrov begun his first visit to Bangladesh on Thursday. Later in the day, the minister met with his Bangladeshi counterpart Abdul Kalam Abdul Momen.–TASS

