Lavrov meets with prime minister of Bangladesh in Dhaka

NNA – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with the prime minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, in the countryrsquo;s capital Dhaka, the Russian foreign ministryrsquo;s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

quot;Sergey Lavrov is being received by the prime minister of Bangladesh in Dhaka,quot; Zakharova wrote on hernbsp;Telegram channel, attaching a photo made during the meeting.

Lavrov begun his first visit to Bangladesh on Thursday. Later in the day, the minister met with his Bangladeshi counterpart Abdul Kalam Abdul Momen.–TASS

