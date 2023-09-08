Fri. Sep 8th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Clashes ongoing at Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, Lebanese University Sidon branch closes doors

    By

    Sep 8, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Armed clashes continued on Friday at Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp between the Fatah Movement and Islamists with a toll of 6 civilian casualties recorded overnight.nbsp;

    As a result of the security developments in the refugee camp, the Lebanese University issued a statement in which it announced that ldquo;due to the security situation in Sidon, and out of concern for the safety of students and workers, the Lebanese University branches in the city of Sidon will be closed on Friday.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =============R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Urgent ‘do not eat’ warning for Costa sandwiches and wraps because they may contain STONES

    Sep 8, 2023
    News

    Small detail exposes fake $50 notes at Royal Adelaide Show

    Sep 8, 2023
    News

    ‘Ahsoka’ Is Setting Up the Entire Future of Star Wars—Very, Very Slowly

    Sep 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Urgent ‘do not eat’ warning for Costa sandwiches and wraps because they may contain STONES

    Sep 8, 2023
    News

    Small detail exposes fake $50 notes at Royal Adelaide Show

    Sep 8, 2023
    News

    ‘Ahsoka’ Is Setting Up the Entire Future of Star Wars—Very, Very Slowly

    Sep 8, 2023
    News

    Trump Hates Hillary Clinton. He Might Hate This Judge More.

    Sep 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy