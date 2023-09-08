Clashes ongoing at Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, Lebanese University Sidon branch closes doors

NNA – Armed clashes continued on Friday at Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp between the Fatah Movement and Islamists with a toll of 6 civilian casualties recorded overnight.nbsp;

As a result of the security developments in the refugee camp, the Lebanese University issued a statement in which it announced that ldquo;due to the security situation in Sidon, and out of concern for the safety of students and workers, the Lebanese University branches in the city of Sidon will be closed on Friday.rdquo;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=============R.H.