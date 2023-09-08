Trump Hates Hillary Clinton. He Might Hate This Judge More.

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

Donald Trump is still so bitter over the way a South Florida federal judge ripped him to pieces earlier this year—and slapped him with a $1 million fine—that the former president is again trying to boot the judge from overseeing his revenge lawsuit against Hillary Clinton.

It’s a legal battle that questions whether a judge went too far in trying to halt Trump’s attempts to poison the nation’s institutions, and if this judge-targeting strategy could work to tie up the criminal cases now dogging Trump’s presidential ambitions.

U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks is the object of Trump’s ire—all for losing his patience with the former president’s relentless firehose of aggrieved nonsense.

