‘Ahsoka’ Is Setting Up the Entire Future of Star Wars—Very, Very Slowly

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Disney

If you’ve caught any of Ahsoka, Disney+’s latest Star Wars series, you’ve likely already heard the name Thrawn. In the show, somebody name drops the mysterious villain every five minutes—which doesn’t make for the most compelling viewing, but it does make Ahsoka one of the most important series for the franchise’s near future.

With creator Dave Filoni confirming to Empire Magazine that Thrawn will be the antagonist in his upcoming Star Wars movie, Ahsoka appears to be the point at which all the disparate parts of Disney’s Star Wars catalog begins to cohere and move toward a single endpoint. Thrawn becoming Star Wars’ next Big Bad also means it might be time to get your Thrawn homework done.

If, however, you don’t have time to read six books about Thrawn and watch 75 episodes of Star Wars Rebels to get caught up, don’t worry. We let the captive nerds at The Daily Beast out of their cages to answer all your most pressing Thrawn questions.

Read more at The Daily Beast.